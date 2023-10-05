QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teen mom and her 5-month-old daughter were reported missing in Queens Tuesday morning, police said.

Nathaly Carangi, 16, and the baby, Hazel, were last seen inside their home on Palmetto Street at around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Carangi has black hair and is 4-foot-8 and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, and black yoga pants. She was carrying a diaper bag and a black stroller, police said.

A description and photo of the child were unavailable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).