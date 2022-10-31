Lynda Garraway went missing in Queens on Oct. 29, 2022. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After she checked a missing photo online, police were contacted.

Garraway’s sister, Patricia Lebrun—who got off the train Saturday before Garraway got stuck in the crowded subway car — was busy posting missing person flyers at the “A” train station in Ozone Park when she got the good news.

Lebrun started bowing toward the ground and praying when she heard her sister had been found.

“I’m extremely happy,” Garraway’s son, Wendell Hayde, told PIX11 News from the train station, saying it helped that the family was so vigilant raising awareness on social media.

“It proves that it helps when you really need it,” Hayde said.

Hayden’s wife Rachel Dure’ had spearheaded efforts to find her mother-in-law and talked to PIX11 News Sunday evening and Monday morning.

“Thank you so much,” Dure’ said. “Between you and your platform, we appreciate you so much.”

Lynda Garraway, a former home health aide, was being taken to Kings County Hospital for evaluation.