The NYPD released a photo of Jamier Wilson, 17, with the hope that someone would come forward with information on where he is. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx teenager left his home a week ago Friday and hasn’t been seen since.

The NYPD on Friday released a photo of Jamier Wilson, 17, with the hope that someone would come forward with information on where he is. Wilson was last seen leaving his home on Metropolitan Avenue on April 7 around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police described the boy as about 5’9″ and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).