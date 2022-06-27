THE BRONX (PIX11) — The mother and stepfather of missing, high school honors student Kyara Villa spent Monday morning posting flyers in their Bronx neighborhood.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Kyara’s mom, Crystal Espaillat, told PIX11 News through tears. “It’s a nightmare.”

The parents said they hopped in the family car with Kyara last Thursday morning, before the 15-year-old student was supposed to take the physics Regent at The High School of Fashion Industries on West 24th Street in Manhattan. The mother then left the car to catch a train to her job at Mount Sinai in Manhattan.

“I took her to school that morning on Thursday for the Regents,” the stepfather, Christopher Espaillat, said. “I saw her get out of the car, I spoke to her, ‘Good luck, you got this, there’s nothing to be scared of.'”

Kyara’s mother remembered her daughter was nervous about the exam.

“She was saying she was a little frightened of taking the test,” the mother recalled. “She said it was hard.”

The mom said she had encouraged Kyara to study and prepare.

“She’s a principal’s list student,” the mother said. “I knew that she had it.”

But Kyara’s mother said after the teen finished the test at 11 a.m., the girl was last seen on a northbound # 2 train in the Bronx, when several other students from her school got off at Simpson Street. Kyara Villa stayed on the train.

“Someone said she was going to visit a friend,” the mother recalled, telling us she didn’t know if Kyara was going to meet a boy or a girl.

The teen had been doing extremely well in school and also participated in the NYPD Explorers program.

“She wanted to be a cop,” the mother said. “She’s extraordinary.”

When we asked Kyara’s parents whether there was any tension in the household, Crystal Espaillat replied, “Teenage stuff, you know. We found out she had a boyfriend. She left school early a couple of times to hang out with friends.”

The mother told us Kyara had reconnected with a middle school boyfriend through Instagram last winter, and that’s when the mom took action.

“That account was taken away from her,” the mother said, “so I don’t know if she created any social media.”

Crystal Espaillat said Kyara left her cellphone at home Thursday morning, so it’s not clear how the teen made arrangements to meet anybody.

Teachers and the assistant principal at Kyara’s high school have been reaching out to other students, the mother said.

At the 156 Food Market near the family’s apartment building on the Grand Concourse, store clerk Leslie Moya remembered Kyara used to stop in every day.

“She’s very quiet and shy,” Moya told PIX11 News. “She stays back and lets everybody go first.”

Kyara’s mother said she spoke to the teen’s recent boyfriend and his mother after her daughter’s disappearance and told us, “I know she’s not with him.”

The mom has written heart wrenching messages on Instagram to her daughter, pleading with her to come home.

“I know I’m strict,” the mother posted Saturday, “but it was always to protect you for a better life.”

The Espaillats have a 5-year-old daughter together, and Kyara is the big sister.

“She’s amazing,” the mother said of her eldest child, as she cried on the Grand Concourse. “She’s excellent. She works for the school. She’s a peer mediator.”

The mother hoped the story would find its way to Kyara or someone who knows where she is.

“Kyara, just please come home,” the mother pleaded, as her voice broke. “We love you. We miss you.”