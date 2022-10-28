MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.”

Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd Avenue in Corona, Queens — after visiting her son at a barbershop there. The woman’s husband had taken her to the shop on a bus from Flushing.

The daughter, Angie Colon, said Colon Pichardo was going to buy a piece of fruit for her granddaughter when she disappeared.

After 911 was called from the First Avenue store in Manhattan, Colon Pichardo was taken to Metropolitan Hospital for evaluation.