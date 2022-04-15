STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl from Queens who’d been missing for six months turned up at a Staten Island police precinct early Friday morning, telling cops she’d escaped sex traffickers who had raped and drugged her, according to her mom and two law enforcement sources.

“She was being held with two other girls,” the 15-year-old’s mother told PIX11 News Friday. “She’s at the hospital on Staten Island.”

A law enforcement source told PIX11 Friday morning that she turned up at the 121st Precinct. Detectives from the NYPD’s Human Trafficking Unit were expected to interview the girl.

PIX11 had profiled the story of the girl from Forest Hills twice, as part of our ongoing The Missing series. PIX11’s Mary Murphy first reported the girl’s story in December after hearing about the case from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The girl was 14 years old when she disappeared on Oct. 13. Her father was driving throughout the five boroughs, traveling as far away as New Jersey and Pennsylvania to search for the teen.

“They were holding her first in Brooklyn … and then they passed her on to someone else in Staten Island,” the mother said of two men who allegedly trafficked her daughter.

The mother said her daughter and the two other girls had been sexually assaulted and drugged by the men who were holding them.

“She said they had them in separate rooms and had the doors locked,” the mother said, quoting her daughter.

Somehow, the teen found a way out.

“She ran from whatever house she was in on Staten Island to the precinct,” the mom said.

The girl told her mom she was running on the streets and asked a woman to direct her to a precinct.

The mother said her daughter told the woman, “‘I’ve been kidnapped and raped and these people are trying to hurt me.'”

The girl’s mother had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer when her daughter disappeared. She had gone missing for brief periods before.

Her father said he used his daughter’s phone and social media contacts to try and trace her movements. He said she met some bad people while playing games on a popular basketball app.