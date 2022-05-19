FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – Police are searching for a 10-year-old Queens boy who disappeared after leaving his home.

Marvin Bonilla was last seen leaving his home in Far Rockaway on Wednesday, May 18. He was seen walking eastbound on Chandler Street toward Nameoke Avenue around 5:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Marvin is about 4 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants and carrying a gray backpack, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).