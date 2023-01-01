THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital.

“She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News.

Arlena Johnson also reportedly called her sister, Rae Dean, from St. Barnabas.

“She said, ‘I heard that I was dead,'” Dean told PIX11 News. “I said, ‘We got some horrible texts.'”

On Christmas Day, Arlena Dean’s oldest daughter said she received a text from her mother’s phone, saying the mom was deceased.

“Your moms was calling for you,” the mysterious texter said. “I’ll contact u when I get more information. I’m so sorry. I’m sorry she’s dead.”

The unknown texter said Arlena Johnson was at Brooklyn Hospital. But it turned out Johnson was in the Bronx, the borough where she lives.

PIX11 News had spoken to the NYPD Thursday evening, the department telling us it didn’t have a missing persons report from the Bronx precinct where Arlena Johnson lives.

We even contacted the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to find out if any unidentified people had turned up in a hospital morgue.

The ME’s office was still calling family members New Year’s weekend, not realizing Arlena Johnson had contacted her sister and daughter on Friday.

Arlena Johnson’s cousin, Sierra, said Johnson’s boyfriend sent her a copy of the discharge papers from St. Barnabas Hospital.

Rae Dean said she hasn’t pressed her sister for details, because Arlena Johnson claimed she didn’t know how she got to the hospital.

Ashannia Johnson said there’s still one mystery surrounding her mother’s disappearance.

“We don’t know who wrote those texts,” the daughter said.