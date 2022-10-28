COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said.

The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The 18-year-old man – whose identity hasn’t been released – was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

No additional information about the situation was immediately available.

The girl was first reported missing on Oct. 19 after she was seen leaving her home in Ronkonkoma, authorities said.