Update: The child was located safe and unharmed, police said. PIX11 News has updated this post to remove the name and image of the individual because they are a minor.

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A 5-year-old girl from Queens was reported missing after she was last seen on camera with a man at a grocery store on Tuesday, according to police.

The girl was last spotted in the Food Town Supermarket on 37th Avenue around 9 a.m.

Police said she was wearing a pink dress with flowers, and she has long black hair.

