Janice Cortez, right, returned to her family in Coney Island on Dec. 21, 2021, after she was reported missing in October. (Credit: Family handout)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Janice Cortez didn’t answer her family’s texts for two months when she went missing, but her little sister’s tears apparently brought her home.

The 16-year-old left her mother’s Coney Island apartment on Oct. 20 and returned Tuesday night on her sister Jocelynne’s 10th birthday.

The little girl had begged Cortez to come back during a tearful interview with PIX11 News outside the family’s building on Dec. 10.

“I hope you’ll be safe, Janice, and I hope you come back,” the youngest sister said at the time.

The family lives just two blocks away from Luna Park, home to the Wonder Wheel and Cyclone roller coaster, but Cortez’s mother said her middle daughter felt their meager lifestyle was “unfair.”

About a week after Cortez went missing, the family’s debit card was used for a small purchase in Delhi, New York — more than 175 miles away from Coney Island.

After PIX11 News brought light to the teen’s disappearance, some social media users posted about alleged sightings of Cortez in the Bronx.

The teen’s mother, Yanira Cortez, reached out to PIX11 News shortly after her daughter came home, about the same time the NYPD put out a notification that she had been located safe.

Janice Cortez had been attending Life Academy High School for FIlm and Music before she disappeared.

The teen’s older sister, Shaina, told PIX11 News the family would celebrate Jocelynne’s 10th birthday on Wednesday, now that her sister is home.

Mom Yanira Cortez said her youngest daughter was overjoyed to see her sister return for her birthday.

The little girl told her big sister, “‘Please don’t go again … My heart was broken because you weren’t going to be here for my birthday,’” Yanira Cortez said.