POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx 13-year-old who disappeared after school on April 12 with her foster sister was rescued Friday afternoon upstate at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie, according to the girl’s father and a child welfare advocate.

Also, a law enforcement source confirmed earlier Friday that the other girl, also 13, called her mother last night from Poughkeepsie and said she had escaped from the hotel. PIX11 News is not using the girls’ names because they have been located and are juveniles who could have been the victims of a crime.

The father of the girl who was found Friday afternoon said he received a call from a detective working with the Administration for Children’s Services, telling him his daughter was found at the Red Roof Inn with an older woman and a guy in his 20s who had a pit bull.

“The guy she was with is in custody,” the father told PIX11 News.

Both dads spoke to PIX11 News this week, as the search intensified to find the girls, with investigators from the NYPD and ACS involved.

One father said he had custody of both girls, after an ACS issue involving the other dad.

Dawn Rowe, the CEO of “Girl Vow” — who works with endangered runaways — said she was on the phone all night after getting tips about the girls’ whereabouts.

The father of the 13-year-old who got out of the hotel Thursday night said, “Because of her leaving the situation, she was able to tell authorities where the other girl was.”

This same father said the girls were last seen on a Bx6 bus near Yankee Stadium on April 12, heading over the Macombs Dam Bridge to his job in Manhattan. He said they never got there.

The girls had been photographed with two boys they left school with on April 12, but the boys reportedly said they didn’t know what happened to the teen girls.