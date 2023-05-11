EAST TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who disappeared from home Tuesday borrowed a traffic officer’s phone to call her mother Thursday afternoon, the relieved mom told PIX11 News in a call just before 2 p.m.

“She was on East Tremont and Park Avenue,” the mother told PIX11 News. “She walked up to a traffic officer and asked to borrow their phone, and she called me.”

PIX11 News is not using the mother or daughter’s names any longer, since the girl is a juvenile. She’s a seventh-grader who plays on the softball team for a Bronx charter school.

The mother tearfully reached out to members of social media communities that post missing person cases, after her daughter left home Tuesday afternoon and didn’t return. The mother said her daughter was an A+ student and not active on social media.

She became concerned when a friend sent a message that the 13-year-old was seen with a man at a Bronx train station.