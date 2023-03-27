Aljamise Olivares, 15, was last seen at her Bronx home on March 25, 2023. (Family handout)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the family of 15-year-old Aljamise Olivares went to her school Monday, after her recent disappearance from home, the teen’s older sister learned educators were concerned about the girl.

“They just told us about the people she was hanging around with,” the sister, Anisha Olivares, told PIX11 News Monday evening. “From social media, we’re seeing this could be somewhat gang-related.”

The sister said Aljamise is a ninth grader at New Heights Academy Charter School on Amsterdam Avenue in Upper Manhattan. Aljamise was last seen at her Bronx home about 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The girl’s family and friends started posting her photo on Instagram and other platforms. Aljamise is a small teen, about 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds.

On Monday morning, the sister said she received a voice message on Instagram’s direct message feature from Aljamise.

“It was her voice,” Anisha Olivares said. “And she’s telling me, ‘I’m safe but please stop looking for me because you guys are making me stay here longer.'” The teen didn’t say where she was.

The sister said the 15-year-old sounded tired.

“She was speaking softly. Then they deleted the voicemail,” Anisha Olivares told PIX11 News.

Aljamise lives with her mother and several siblings on Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx.

The family filed a missing persons report Sunday with the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx, according to the NYPD’s Public Information Division. Multiple people sent PIX11 News flyers, asking to publicize the girl’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective John McGivney at the 52nd Detective Squad at (718) 220-5836 or Detective Borough Bronx at (718) 378-8083.