SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The parents of Stephanie Cornier, a 14-year-old eighth grader from the South Bronx, were appealing for information on her whereabouts Thursday.

The teen left for school Monday at 8 a.m. and didn’t come home.

“She’s very quiet and shy,” the girl’s father, Luis Cornier, told PIX11 News. “This is unlike her. I guess the people she’s with, she’s following.”

Stephanie’s parents said another boy and girl from the South Bronx School for Applied Media have also been absent since Monday. PIX11 News reached out to the NYPD about the two other students but did not immediately receive a response.

Stephanie was wearing light jeans, a white t-shirt, a gray cropped sweater and black crocs when she left the family’s home on Monday.

The girl’s mother, Christina Quinones, said her daughter’s behavior had not significantly changed before she disappeared and the teen was passing her classes at school. But the mom said there was an incident about two weeks ago when her daughter cut classes on a Wednesday and didn’t come home until Thursday afternoon.

“She was in some apartment, a vacant apartment, with the other kids,” the mother said, quoting the daughter.

Quinones said her daughter had been scared to come home after staying out overnight. This time, Stephanie has been gone for four days.

Quinones on Thursday made a direct appeal to her daughter, hoping she would see this story.

“Tell her that I love her and miss her,” the mom said. “We’ll be there for her, no matter what she’s going through.”

NYPD Detective Franklyn Santana is handling Stephanie Cornier’s case for the 41st Precinct Detective Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at (718) 542-5313.