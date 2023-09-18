Police at a Newark park where a missing boy with autism was found unharmed on Sept. 18, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A 6-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing in Newark Monday was found unharmed, authorities said.

The child was found sleeping in a parked car near Hansbury and Elizabeth avenues, authorities said.

It was unclear how he got into the vehicle.

The boy was last seen inside his residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 2 a.m. His mother realized he was gone around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

