Missing 12 year old traumatized by mom’s murder found in Brooklyn

BAY BRIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The missing 12-year-old girl who witnessed her mother’s murder two years ago was located safely near Brooklyn Bridge Park late Wednesday afternoon, her aunt told PIX11 News.

“We had been looking all day,” Tabitha Ojeda said about her niece, a 7th grader at Middle School 936 in Brooklyn.

According to Ojeda, the girl said she was ready to return after three hours, but “was scared to come back.”

The 12 year old had been communicating with friends on a gaming app, telling them she wanted to take a bus from the Port Authority to her former home in Vancouver, Washington.

The city was the site of a terrible tragedy in the girl’s life. On November 26, 2019, the girl — then 10 — was in the family car with her younger brother and sister, along with their parents and maternal grandmother.

The girl’s father, Keland Hill — who had a restraining order not to harm his wife, Tiffany Hill — was threatening the young mom. When Tiffany Hill’s mother tried to get out of the car to summon help, Keland Hill fatally shot her.

The grandmother survived a gunshot wound, while the children’s father drove away and later fatally shot himself in the head.

The grandmother took the children cross country to re-settle in Brooklyn, where the 12 year old made friends at middle school. But the girl’s aunt said she’s had lingering emotional pain about her mom’s absence, which resulted in tension with her grandmother.

The girl’s aunt said the middle schooler was doing OK Wednesday evening.