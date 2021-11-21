Missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving Bronx school: NYPD

The Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:
missing bronx 10-year-old girl

Rianaliaz Lantigua, 10, was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue in the Bronx around 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — Police launched a search for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx this weekend.

Rianaliaz Lantigua was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police described Rianaliaz as about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a navy blue sweater with a white polo, navy blue pants, and carrying a pink and gray book bag, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Zoo holiday lights

Transgender woman shares how Bronx LGBTQ center helped her — and helped others

Trans community takes center stage

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Teen shot in head among 4 wounded in Bronx drive-by

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter