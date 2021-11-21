Missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving Bronx school: NYPD

Rianaliaz Lantigua, 10, was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue in the Bronx around 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — Police launched a search for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx this weekend.

Rianaliaz Lantigua was last seen leaving her school on Taylor Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police described Rianaliaz as about 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a navy blue sweater with a white polo, navy blue pants, and carrying a pink and gray book bag, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).