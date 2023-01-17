EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a developmentally challenged man from East Patchogue was relieved to learn Tuesday that Trequan Brame, 23, turned up in another part of Suffolk County.

“He was at some girl’s house in Medford,” Brame’s aunt, Pauline Plummer, told PIX11 News. “She called us when he was asleep.”

The young man had been missing more than two weeks.

Brame last spoke to his mother, Silver Brame, on New Year’s Eve, but he was last seen at the barbershop owned by Pauline Plummer’s husband on Jan. 3.

“His aunt is going to try and bring him home,” Pauline Plummer said. “My sister is a nurse and she is going out to Medford.”

The family said Trequan Brame had struggled with emotional issues in the past, and his mother told PIX11 News, “I’ve always taken care of him.”

Her son had left the East Winds apartment complex where they both live on Dec. 31, but he didn’t show up for a family party that weekend.

The family circulated posters online Tuesday letting friends and family know Trequan Brame was found alive.