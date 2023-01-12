EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve.

“He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 News. “He would sometimes go for two days, but this is too long.”

Silver Brame said Trequan is the youngest of her five children, and “I’ve always taken care of him.”

The mother said Trequan left the home they share in East Winds Apartments on Dec. 31 but didn’t attend a family party that weekend.

His aunt’s husband, who owns a barbershop called Imperial Kutt Kreators on Montauk Highway, said Trequan came in for a haircut on Jan. 3, but no one has communicated with him since.

The family is concerned about the young man’s mental health because he’s struggled with it in the past.

Trequan is 160 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

A missing persons report was filed with the 5th Precinct in Suffolk County.

If anyone sees Trequan, they are asked to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers hotine at 1-(800) 220-TIPS.