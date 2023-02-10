MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.

An official in East Orange, New Jersey — where Owens, 29, is from — said Glover was located in the Bronx, and that was backed up by a Glover family friend.

Glover was found on Feb. 8, exactly a month after her mother reported her missing in Morristown.

The family and law enforcement said Imani Glover had last been seen at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th Street in Harlem on Jan. 4.

“Through the extensive, cooperative efforts of the Morristown Police Department, New York City Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies….Glover was located,” the post on the prosecutor’s Facebook page said.

The mothers of Glover and Owens had joined community advocates to hand out flyers near Newark’s Penn Station in January, hoping to track down their daughters.

Police now hope they will be able to find Owens, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.