BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing after she left her school in Brooklyn on Jan. 11, according to the NYPD.

Heaven Banton was seen leaving P.S. 323 around 2:30 p.m., police said.

She’s described as being around 4’9″ and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

