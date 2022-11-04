VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police were searching Friday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside Valley Stream Central High School around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police described Kameela Samlal as about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was wearing a black winter jacket, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.
A missing person report was filed with the Nassau County Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Mercogliano at the Missing Persons Squad at 516-761-3673.