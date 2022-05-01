CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 16-year-old Jezlieanne Colon, who’s been attending an all-girl Manhattan prep school on scholarship, was frantic to find the girl, after the teen left home at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“My daughter’s been an over-achiever since childhood,” the missing girl’s mother, Kimberly Varela, told PIX11 News Sunday about the girl’s recent studies at Nightingale Bamford School on Manhattan’s East Side. “This has never happened before.”

The mother added that her daughter’s cell phone last pinged by the No. 6 train station in the Castle Hill area of the Bronx, where the family lives. Nightingale Bamford School is located at 20 East 92nd Street in Manhattan.

During the first year of the pandemic, Jezlieanne Colon did her studies remotely at home. The mother said when her daughter started attending classes in person again, some problems cropped up. She said her daughter was adapting to new classmates in a different neighborhood on the Upper East Side.

“I would say three months into school, teachers were calling me,” Varela told PIX11 News.

“They were saying she was coming in happy one day, sad the next.”

The mother said part of her daughter’s troubles stemmed from the fact that she was the “only dark-skinned girl in the school,” Varela claimed.

“Everyone is Caucasian; she’s always told me she doesn’t fit in,” the mother said.

The mother had some concern about another girl at the school that Colon started hanging around with, who lives on the East Side of Manhattan.

Colon has a twin brother who said he saw his sister bolt out the door at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Castle Hill neighborhood where the family lives. She also has a younger sister.

The mother told PIX11 News she’s filed a missing persons report. Police asked for help finding the missing teen. The missing teen is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).