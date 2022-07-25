POOLER, GA (PIX11) — The parents of a Georgia man who spent nearly three months homeless on the streets of New York City were searching for him again Monday night, telling PIX11 News that he left their house Sunday and didn’t come back.

“We were trying so hard to get him transferred to inpatient treatment straight from New York,” Yen Nguyen, the father of Jossiah Nguyen, 25, told PIX11 News Monday evening. “However, they weren’t able to do that for us. They released someone who wasn’t well.”

Jossiah Nguyen had been taken to Jamaica Hospital in Queens for evaluation Thursday after he was found by MTA police wandering near tracks at the Long Island Railroad station on Sutphin Boulevard.

His mother, Bien, showed great emotion when she flew to Newark Airport Friday morning, getting the quickest flight she could.

“To get the call that he was found,” she cried, “I’m just so thankful.”

A photo of Nguyen wearing tattered pants on July 5, while sitting on a subway bench, had generated interest in his case.

Bien Nguyen made arrangements to fly Jossiah home, even though he didn’t have any identification papers, which her son said he had lost.

He wasn’t home long.

“Jossiah was non-compliant with his medication and took off last night (July 24),” the father wrote on a specially-created Facebook page

The parents on Monday even posted a map on Facebook showing sightings of their son around the Pooler/Savannah area in Georgia.

“Please continue to pray that God guides us to the right treatment facility and brings forth a therapist/dr that can connect with Jossiah and start the healing process,” the parents wrote.