NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are offering a reward for information about a woman who disappeared in New Jersey more than four years ago, officials said.

Mayushi Bhagat, now 29, was last seen leaving her Jersey City apartment on April 19, 2019, and was reported missing on May 1, 2019, according to the FBI.

The Indian native was in the U.S. on a student visa studying at the New York Institute of Technology, authorities said. Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. Investigators said she has friends in South Plainfield, N.J.

Bhagat is about 5-foot-10 with black hair and brown eyes. She was about 155 pounds when she went missing, officials said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for help finding the woman.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000, or the Jersey City Police Department at 855-JCP-TIPS (527-8477).

