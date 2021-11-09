FBI asks JaShyah Moore’s mom for polygraph, takes DNA swab

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The mother of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, the East Orange, New Jersey girl who vanished nearly four weeks ago, was asked to take a polygraph test by the FBI, according to the mom herself.

Jamie Moore told PIX11 News Monday night she was questioned for two hours by FBI agents at the East Orange Police Department, who then asked her to take a polygraph Tuesday morning at Newark’s FBI headquarters.

“They swabbed my mouth and took my DNA,” she said.

The mother was upset about what happened during the time she was at the police station, when East Orange cops returned to the apartment where she was staying on Amherst Street.

“While I was talking to the FBI, they went to my house and took my iPhone, which was deactivated,” the mother told PIX11 News Monday.

Jamie Moore said the phone contained important photos and videos related to a domestic violence case against her estranged husband, an East Orange police officer.

The family’s toothbrushes were also retrieved.

Jamie Moore, her daughter, JaShyah, and her 3-year-old son, Jaiden, had been staying with a close friend after last year’s domestic violence incident in Irvington.

Jamie Moore said her daughter had gone to the local deli early on the morning of Oct. 14 to buy juice and paper towels.

When the teen returned home, the mother said JaShyah had lost the family’s debit card, so she asked her daughter to retrace her steps.

JaShyah Moore never came home after that.

Jamie Moore said she was upset to see an East Orange officer walking out of the house with her iPhone Monday afternoon.

“I didn’t sign a consent,” Moore said. “I feel my rights were violated. These people, they treat me mean.”

PIX11 News photographer Bill Muller was at the Moore apartment Tuesday morning when four FBI agents and two police officers showed up to question the man who was letting the family stay there in recent months.

Anyone who has tips or information regarding Moore are asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 877-847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department 973-266-5041.