NEW YORK (PIX11) – The older sister of 11-year-old Alfa Ousmane Barrie was tearful on the phone Tuesday morning, desperate for information after her little brother didn’t come home from his Harlem charter school on Friday.

“This was the first time this ever happened,” Fatima Diallo told PIX11 News on the phone.

Diallo believes her brother is with a classmate, Garrett (Man Man) Warren, who’s also been missing for four days. The two boys live in the Bronx.

Both families have placed flyers near Democracy Prep Middle School on West 133rd Street in Harlem, where the boys attend classes.

The poster featuring Alfa Barrie’s photo says he was last seen wearing a Democracy Prep navy blue uniform shirt, grey pants, and a black senior hoodie with the number 18 on the back and the name “Aissata.”

Missing posters for Alfa Ousmane Barrie, left, and Garrett Warren, right. (credit: Handouts)

Detectives from the 42 Precinct in the Bronx reportedly told the Barrie family they found surveillance footage showing the two boys at a fish market, located at 145 Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, on Friday after school. Law enforcement sources said a missing persons report was filed for Barrie.

Barrie is the youngest of six children. PIX11 News is working on getting more information about his classmate Garrett Warren.