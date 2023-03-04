FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — The family of a 23-year-old Queens woman with mental health problems appealed for help finding her after Michelle Cabot disappeared more than a week ago.

“When they pulled up the cameras in the apartment complex, they saw her walking towards the beach,” said Ashley Salcedo, Cabot’s sister.

Cabot was last seen leaving her apartment on Beach 56th Place in Arverne at about 12 p.m. on Feb. 24. She is 5’1 and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket.

“My concern is that she is very naive,” Cabot’s sister said. “Her mental illness has clouded her judgment.”

Ashley Salcedo noted her sister has a penchant for talking to strangers.

“I’m worried about predators,” Salcedo said. “She has no sense of danger. I’ve seen her walk up to someone and tell him he’s handsome.”

Salcedo said her mother reported Michelle Cabot missing to the NYPD’s 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway. Police told the family they were distributing flyers to the local hospitals and MTA train stations.

“She is very familiar with the trains,” Ashley Salcedo said. “She does have ties with her father in Harlem and her biological mother in Brooklyn. She left the house with her MetroCard and her phone.”

But the sister said Michelle Cabot’s phone is no longer working.

“She’s just gone. Her phone was ringing before. Since Friday afternoon, it stopped ringing,” Salcedo said.