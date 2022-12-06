Makayla Bryan, 12, disappeared from a family member’s home on Dec. 3, 2022, according to her mom. (Credit: Family handout)

EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was frantically searching for Makayla Bryan, a 12-year-old on the autism spectrum who disappeared Saturday night after spending the day messaging with a male teen on Instagram, according to her mother.

“He was just telling her to wait until everybody in the family fell asleep and just leave,” the girl’s mother, Toni Berger, told PIX11 News.

Berger said she accessed her daughter’s Instagram account to get a sense of what happened before Makayla left her great-grandmother’s home on Clarendon Road Saturday night. The girl was captured on a RING camera – footage that was obtained by PIX11 News – leaving the home at 11:40 p.m. wearing pink sweatpants, a camouflage sweatshirt, and tan UGG boots.

“We’ve been trying to call her and text her and she’s basically blocked the family,” the worried mother said.

Berger said some of the messages on her daughter’s account were disturbing and she worried her child could be in danger.

The girl’s great-aunt, Nicole Berger, is a retired NYPD detective trying to help find the seventh-grader, who attends school in Borough Park.

“She’s always stayed in contact with her grandmother, great-grandmother and her mother,” Nicole Berger said. “She’s never stopped communicating with anyone (before).”

The mother said she found photos of the apparent teen who was chatting with Makayla on Instagram. She said she believes the boy attends a Catholic high school in the Bronx but she did not identify him.

Toni Berger said her father tried to call Makayla repeatedly and received crude messages back, which she said aren’t like her daughter.

“What the f— do you want? Why the f— are you calling?” one text allegedly asked.

Makayla’s mother on Tuesday urgently appealed for help to find her daughter.

“This isn’t like her,” Toni Berger said. “We just know she’s being manipulated.”

The NYPD’s 67th Squad in Brooklyn is investigating Makayla’s missing person case. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Marco Balboni at 718-287-3249.