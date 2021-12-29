Family fears for missing pregnant Queens mom who vanished after domestic violence report

OZONE PARK, Queens — The Long Island family of a newlywed, pregnant Queens woman urgently asked the NYPD for help this week after they last had contact with the woman on Dec. 17.

The sister of Annemarie Cusumano Chavarria, known as “Mimi,” said the 33-year-old filed a domestic violence report with the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn on Dec. 15.

“She only wanted to go to a domestic violence shelter. They said they couldn’t get her in until the next day,” she told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The sister, who did not want to be idenitified, said Cusumano Chavarria told her that her new husband, Matthew Chavarria, had taken her phone along with her shoes and underwear.

On the same day the pregnant newlywed went to the 75th Precinct, a post went up on a new Facebook page in her name saying, “Officially married to the love of my life and a baby on the way” with the hashtag #chavarriafamily. The post stated it was a new Facebook page for Annemarie Cusumano Chavarria and included a sonogram photo.

On Dec. 16, when Cusumano Chavarria was supposed to go to court for the domestic violence case, another post turned up on the Facebook page stating, “I love my husband he’s so good to me.”

Then, on Dec. 17, Cusumano Chavarria’s sister said she made a last phone call to the family using a stranger’s phone.

“She said, ‘I’m not safe out here,'” the sister recalled. “I said, ‘You need to do what you’re supposed to do. Go to court.’ … I gave her the detective’s phone numbers.”

After the call, Cusumano Chavarria ceased all contact with her family.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page for Matthew David Chavarria posted that his pregnant spouse was missing: “If anyone has seen my wife. Please call me or the cops … we filed a missing persons [report]. PLEASE COME HOME ANNEMARIE.”

The post said his wife was last seen in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, near Van Siclen and Liberty avenues, which is located within the confines of the 75th Precinct.

As Christmas weekend was ending, the Facebook page for Matthew David Chavarria posted a photo of a sleeping Annemarie, claiming, “She’s home and safe. She’s resting now.” The same Facebook account also notified missing persons Facebook pages that Cusumano Chavarria had been located.

But the landlord at the Ozone Park home where the couple rents a room had told her family he hadn’t seen Cusumano Chavarria for two weeks.

And the Facebook pages for the husband and wife suddenly disappeared a couple of days ago.

Over the years, as Cusumano Chavarria dealt with personal struggles, her 5-year-old daughter has been living with the child’s father, who is an attorney.

“She didn’t call her daughter for Christmas,” Cusumano Chavarria’s sister told PIX11 News. “That doesn’t happen ever.”

The sister said she reluctantly attended her sister’s wedding to Chavarria on Nov. 30 at Town Hall in Hempstead, Long Island.

“I couldn’t leave her alone,” she said of her sister, even though the family was upset about Cusumano Chavarria’s relationship, adding the couple didn’t have jobs, a car or a house.

When the troubled woman called her family from the 75th Precinct on Dec. 15, Cusumano Chavarria’s sister said a police officer was planning to take her sister to CVS for medication, while she sent money for a MetroCard and put money on an Amex card.

Cusumano Chavarria’s father also went to the 102nd Precinct this week to speak with detectives, and now NYPD investigators are reportedly involved from two different precincts.

“She kept telling me she was afraid to leave him, because she was worried for us,” Cusumano Chavarria’s sister said.