Family, classmates frantically search for young doctor who vanished from East Harlem

Dr. Adeolu “Ade” Ilesanmi, who went missing in East Harlem, was seen carrying a large tote bag and wearing a gray coat and boots.

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 28-year-old doctor who’s a second-year resident at New York Presbyterian Hospital went missing this week after leaving her East Harlem apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Dr. Adeolu “Ade” Ilesanmi was seen carrying a large tote bag and wearing a gray coat and boots.

“We got information from security footage that the exact time of leaving was 1:15 a.m.” said the doctor’s friend, Mattie Windham.

Windham told PIX11 News that Dr. Ilesanmi was living on First Avenue near 116th Street with her partner, Laura Jensen, who recently received a Masters degree in social work.

“They are the most loving couple,” Windham said.

“I’m really hoping for the best,” Jensen said when reached by phone Friday evening. “I don’t have it in me to talk right now.”

The doctor’s father, Simeon Ilesanmi, lives in North Carolina, where his daughter was raised.

He told PIX11 News that Ilesanmi attended Northwestern University before graduating from Cornell University School of Medicine.

When we asked about his daughter’s situation, Mr. Ilesanmi said she “had mild cases of depression before.”

Dr. Wil Gibb, a classmate of Ilesanmi’s at Cornell shared a post online asking the community to keep a lookout for Ade.

NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7 — Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021

Dr. Ilesanmi is a resident in the psychiatry division of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which is affiliated with Cornell University.

Jensen alerted the police early Wednesday morning, after waking up and realizing Dr. Ilesanmi wasn’t there.