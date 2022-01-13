Facebook live leads NYPD to missing girl, 12, on Times Square red stairs

TIMES SQUARE — A 12-year-old girl from the Bronx who went missing Monday was found in the early hours of Thursday while doing a Facebook live on the famous red stairs in Times Square.

“She was staying in Brooklyn at a friend’s house,” Lavayisha Burns, the girl’s mother, explained. “The little girl she was with, they decided to go live on the internet.”

The two girls apparently trekked to a prominent spot in Manhattan, in the middle of Times Square. Perhaps that explains why detectives were getting pings from the girl’s cell phone on the A and C subway lines Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The girls were on 42nd Street, near the red stairs,” Lavayisha Burns told PIX11 News.

Then the pair went live and some people recognized Burns’ daughter and the other girl.

“I contacted the detective on the case,” Burns said, “and from there, it was pretty much fast track.”

The mother said police officers from the Midtown North Precinct took the two girls to their stationhouse near Times Square.

Burns left her Bronx apartment and traveled to Manhattan to be reunited with her oldest child at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

“I was just happy she was safe,” Burns told PIX11 News. “I asked her what was going on, ‘Why did you leave?'”

“We just hugged and cried,” the mother said.

The 12-year-old girl was sleeping in her own bed in the Bronx late Thursday morning when we spoke to her mother over the phone.