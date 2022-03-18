THE BRONX (PIX11) — The last time Nairoby Encarnacion was seen on Facebook, it was a post with her boyfriend surrounding her with cakes and fancy jewelry on her Dec. 17 birthday.

“She said, ‘He’s coming to pick me up,'” the woman’s mother, Adriana Cabreja, recalled of her last phone conversation with her daughter, “to take me to Vermont, to celebrate my birthday.”

It’s been just over three months since Cabreja heard from her 37-year-old daughter, and she was alarmed by disturbing messages sent from Encarnacion’s Facebook page this week.

“Stop looking, because we’re never going to see my daughter again,” the mother said through tears, quoting one of the warnings sent on Facebook Messenger.

Cabreja and another daughter filed a missing persons report a week ago in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct, after becoming convinced Encarnacion is not simply away in the Dominican Republic or Vermont with her “on and off” boyfriend.

“This is a woman who’s known to virtually post all the time on her social,” Encarnacion’s only child, Crystal Whitehead, told PIX11 News from her home in Chicago. “She just went MIA and stopped reaching out to people.”

Crystal Whitehead just gave birth to a daughter–Encarnacion’s first grandchild–and didn’t hear a word from her mother. She noticed this week that her mother’s profile picture on Facebook was changed to an image of the “slasher,” who starred in the ‘Halloween’ horror movie franchise.The cover photo was changed to portray a graveyard.

One of the messages sent from Encarnacion’s account said “Stop looking for her yall will never find her,” adding in another text that nobody would ever find her, “till she becomes bones.”

The missing woman’s other sister, Amaris Cummins, also lives out of state. She said the family wasn’t able to get answers from the missing woman’s boyfriend.

“He would completely control her, completely control her phone,” Cummins told PIX11 News.

Cummins said the boyfriend is Caucasian. Encarnacion’s extended family is Latina and Black.

“He’s extremely racist,” Cummins said, “not only to her but to her family.”

The boyfriend called himself “Mr. Broke” and his girlfriend, “Miss Broke.” They had gold jewelry with their nicknames that they wore around their necks.

Some of the messages sent on Facebook from Encarnacion’s account called the missing woman nasty names. Racist statements were made.

The family said Encarnacion had struggled with substance abuse in the past and met her boyfriend when she was getting treatment at a rehab facility. They said the man was working near the facility.

“She’s always struggled,” Amaris Cummins said. “I think she met him at a facility when she was the most vulnerable.”

The family told PIX11 News Encarnacion and her boyfriend started “flipping houses” together in Vermont. They later did the same in the Dominican Republic.

“When they took it to the Dominican Republic, that’s when it got kind of sketchy,” the sister said. “He started to send out videos, personal nude videos of her.”

Cummins said she feared her sister was being drugged and held against her will. The missing woman’s daughter believed the family was being “taunted” with the disturbing messages.

“I believe my mother is in grave danger,” Whitehead said.

Cummins said she received information the boyfriend was showing a photo of her sister to associates in the Dominican Republic, claiming Encarnacion was dead. The family said it was actually an old photo of Encarnacion in the hospital intubated, after a previous medical episode. The family called on the boyfriend to reveal what’s happened to Encarnacion.

“He knows,” the missing woman’s mother cried. “He knows where she is.”