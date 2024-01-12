BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — For a second day, missing person detectives are searching for a nine-year-old girl who walked out of her school and disappeared.

Heaven Banton had gone to an after-school program inside P.S. 323 on Thursday afternoon, according to a source related to the school. It was from there that she walked out of the building at Chester Street and Sutter Avenue around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, police said.

Their missing persons investigators released a photo of the elementary schooler late Thursday night. In the image, the 4-foot-9-inch-tall girl is seen wearing the outfit in which she was last seen a black and white striped long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

There was no mention of her having worn a coat when she disappeared.

Also on Friday, a source close to the investigation released another image of the girl to PIX11 News. It is Heaven’s school photo, according to the guardians with whom she lives. The guardians did not have a public comment for PIX11 News but did indicate that they are very concerned.

Parents at the girl’s school, P.S. 323, had no shortage of comments about the situation, and about Heaven Banton’s safety.

“That is horrible,” said Yvonne Winslow, about the nine-year-old going missing.

“She wasn’t supposed to have been able to walk out of that school by herself anyway,” Winslow continued, in comments in front of the school, in which her son is a student. “The school safety [officer] was sitting right there. Why was she able to even be able to walk like that?”

Jennifer Carrasco, another parent, who was making a delivery to the school, also expressed concern. “It’s bad,” she said. “Very bad, and sad. How are they gonna find her?”

Dathedral Mann, a PTA leader at another, nearby school, said that she had gotten an alert on her phone about Heaven on Friday morning and that she has been worried, ever since.

“Scary,” Mann said. “Hope she comes back safe and sound. I don’t want no mother to have to go through that.”

It is not clear how Heaven was able to leave the school building on her own, or why she left. The DOE had no comment about the case, other than to refer any questions to the NYPD.