Community gathers for grassroots search in JaShyah Moore disappearance

A large crowd brimming with anger, frustration, and desperation, met Tuesday to conduct their own community-led search for 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, who’s been missing nearly a month.

Moore was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14, taking a short walk from her home to a deli on Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey.

“Somebody saw something,” her mother, Jamie Moore, said. “She did not run away.”

Some of the residents who showed up to participate in the block-by-block, civilian-organized search, said not enough is being done on a regular basis to keep JaShyah’s case in the spotlight; they just want to find her safe.

(PIX11 News first reported on JaShyah’s disappearance in a series called The Missing, an initiative meant to shine a spotlight on the stories of missing persons that may have previously been overlooked.)

“We’re talking about thousands of girls — Black girls — who are missing every day, and we don’t get to see them plastered on the news or anything,” an attendee said on Tuesday.

Americans were galvanized during the search for missing Long Island native Gabby Petito, who was reported missing in September, in hopes she would be found safe.

But the disappearance of Petito, a white 22-year-old woman, brought scrutiny to the frenzy of coverage some missing persons receive while others go ignored. It brought renewed attention to a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Many families and advocates for missing people of color are glad the attention paid to Petito’s disappearance has helped unearth clues that likely led to the tragic discovery of her body and they mourn with her family. But some also question why the public spotlight so important to finding missing people has left other cases shrouded in uncertainty.

Tony Olajuwon, a community activist, called on even more action in New Jersey to help bring JaShyah Moore home.

“We’re here because I got a 14-year-old daughter. My man, my partner, just lost a daughter. So we’ve got to note, we want the people in East Orange to stand up,” Olajuwon said.

East Orange Mayor Ted Green, the East Orange Police Department and Essex County law enforcement now have the FBI’s assistance.

Investigators have since been canvassing the neighborhood, including an nearby pond, and holding news conferences to update the public.

“If you see JaShyah, if you hear — or overhear someone talking about JaShyah, please contact us,” said East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Tuesday’s grassroots neighborhood search conducted by people who live in the community seemed to create some anecdotal leads, namely several alleged physical sightings of JaShyah in the past few days. None of those sightings have yet been verified, and investigators — sticking to protocol — have yet to disclose any hard leads they’ve collected so far.

That brings us back to Jamie Moore, who repeated her suspicion that her daughter had been abducted — although she does not know who could be responsible.

“This doesn’t make sense,” she said. “You don’t gotta tell us who you are. Just don’t hurt my baby.”