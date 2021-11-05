JaShyah Moore’s mom shared more about her missing daughter. (Left: East Orange City Hall | Right: Family handout)

EAST ORANGE, NJ. — The mother of missing 14-year-old, JaShyah Moore, was wracked with emotion at an East Orange press conference, when city officials announced a $10,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the girl’s whereabouts.

JaShyah Moore disappeared three weeks ago Thursday, after leaving her home for a trip to the deli on nearby Central Avenue.

“I cannot imagine what she’s going through,” Moore’s mother, Jamie, sobbed, as she was surrounded by East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi, along with the New Jersey FBI Director and a representative from the State Police.

PIX11 News was first to tell the story of the 14-year-old from a close-knit family, a girl who loved to play video games, especially “PlayStation.”

Moore vanished after a second trip to the deli on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Her mother had asked her to retrace her steps, after the teen lost the family’s EBT card.

PIX11 News visited both delis JaShyah Moore shopped at on the morning of Oct. 14.

A clerk at U.S. Food Market on Central Avenue told PIX11 News a man had paid for the girl’s purchases there, a person wearing a baseball cap and face mask who was about 30 years old.

The store provided surveillance video to police.

On Thursday, Police Chief Phyllis Bindi told reporters, “The male on the video seen with JaShyah that day has been fully cooperative–given full cooperation in this investigation.”

Authorities released a poster for missing NJ teen JaShyah Moore, offering a $10,000 reward.

Mayor Ted Green spoke at the press conference and said, “We know that someone saw something.”

Speaking of Moore’s case, after the recent Gabby Petito disappearance grabbed national headlines, the mayor added, “This reminds us that the lives of little Black and little Brown girls are just as important as everyone else’s lives.”

The Sheriff’s Department put up the $10,000 reward, asking for information that leads to JaShyah Moore’s return home.

“She’s a homebody,” the teen’s mother cried. “She loves to play videos. She loves her little brother.”

The girl’s brother, Jaiden, is just three years old and told PIX11 News his sister used to download his Spiderman games.

“If anybody knows anything, please come forward,” Moore’s mother begged. “My baby’s going to high school. She’s a good girl.”