MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (PIX11) — The mother of 13-year-old Jalea Ellis asked for the public’s help Wednesday, more than 24 hours after her daughter left the family’s apartment and didn’t come back.

She said the main clue she received to her daughter’s whereabouts was a text message from Jalea’s friend.

“She had seen her at 9:37 p.m. yesterday at a train station with a man,” the mother, Tatiana Knox, told PIX11 News, quoting the text. “When I asked her which station, she didn’t respond.”

The tearful mother said she was seeking help from the Citizen App and Facebook to find her daughter, reading one message Wednesday night that Jalea might have been spotted on the No. 2 train.

Knox said her daughter is a seventh-grader at Dream Mott Haven Charter School, but Jalea was off from classes this week. The mom said the 13-year-old plays on the softball team at the school.

“I don’t allow her to have access to social media,” the mother said, her voice filled with emotion. “I’m very concerned.”

Knox said Jalea is the oldest of three girls. The family lives in St. Mary’s Houses in the Bronx; the mother said she reported her daughter missing to Housing Authority police officers and showed PIX11 News a complaint number.

Knox said her daughter is an A-plus student at school and never did anything like this before. She said the only issue she had dealt with was “just typical teenage drama.”