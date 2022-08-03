CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The New York City Council member who represents central Brooklyn called on the NYPD to treat the disappearance of 14-year-old Aunisty Elliott last week with “urgency.”

“We know that statistically, Black girls are labeled as runaways,” Council member Crystal Hudson observed, “even when, you know, there might be evidence of trafficking or other types of foul play.”

Aunisty Elliott was seen leaving her family’s home on Prospect Place last Wednesday morning, when she was supposed to be baby sitting her younger brother and sister while her mother worked.

“She wouldn’t go this long, you understand?” her mom, Raquel Caines Elliott, said through tears, when she gave her first interview to PIX11 News. “We’re inseparable.”

The mother acknowledged there was an incident involving a computer two days before her daughter went missing. She said Aunisty was using the computer at night.

“When I walked into the room, it was late,” the mother told PIX11 News. “I said, ‘Hand me the computer.'”

Hudson has been communicating with the police captain who runs the 77th Precinct. She wants the search for Aunisty Elliott to be a priority.

“I know folks are on the case,” Hudson said, “but we need people to be acting with a little bit more urgency, considering it’s been eight days, and we want her to come home safe and well.”

Hudson noted that Elliott is an endangered teen, because of her age and apparent lack of a support system while she’s missing.

“I think regardless of how she left or disappeared, we need to be mindful of the fact that she could be in danger,” Hudson said. “We have to be concerned about any and every possible scenario here.”

Hudson was planning a search party for Wednesday night, asking Brooklyn residents to meet at 8 p.m. outside Success Academy at 801 Park Place to assist her team in looking for Aunisty.