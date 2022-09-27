Police are looking for Rashawn Davis, 13, who went missing on Sept. 24, 2022, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back.

Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing.

“I was not aware of any issues,” Campbell told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Campbell said Rashawn and the teen’s older brother had been staying with their father for the last year at the dad’s home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville. Campbell said she asked Rashawn’s father what happened before the boy went missing.

“He said that Rashawn had got in trouble for a basketball game,” the mother said. “Rashawn told him at the last minute that he had a basketball game.”

The mother said she was told the father’s girlfriend took Rashawn’s phone away.

“I feel like there’s more to the story,” Campbell said. “It’s not like Rashawn to go missing for days. He’s an easy-going kid. A lover of God. He used to go to church when he was living with me.”

PIX11 News reached Rashawn’s father, Shawn Davis, Tuesday morning. Davis said he was working at his construction job when the boy went missing. He added that he and his girlfriend wanted Rashawn to focus more on his studies and improve his grade average in school.

“He goes to school every day,” Davis said. “We want him to be above a certain average in school. My girl said, ‘You have to focus on your classes.'”

PIX11 News was asked to look into Rashawn’s case by the Black and Missing Foundation, which is based in Washington, D.C. The NYPD confirmed it received a missing person report about Rashawn and the department is actively investigating his disappearance.

Rashawn was last seen wearing a green shirt, green shorts, and blue MCM sandals, according to the Black and Missing Foundation. He was described as 5-foot-7 and about 148 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).