THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman whose family panicked when pictures of a graveyard and a slasher were posted on her Facebook page called PIX11 News Tuesday to say she was never missing or in danger.

“That’s a lie,” Nairoby Encarnacion, 37, told us, upset that her family filed an NYPD missing persons report and made negative comments about her onetime boyfriend. Encarnacion was calling from a number that her mother verified.

She had been stopped by U.S. Customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport last Monday because of the missing persons report. The NYPD on Saturday contacted officials who said the woman was located and safe.

The woman’s daughter, sister and mother became alarmed last week when they received Facebook messages from Encarnacion’s account implying she was dead.

One of them said, “Stop looking for her yall will never find her…” and added she wouldn’t be found, “till she becomes bones.”

Encarnacion refused to answer PIX11’s questions about who might have sent the cryptic messages.

“That’s personal information I’m just not going to talk about,” Encarnacion replied.

The woman also defended her friend, Charles Higginbotham, against her sister’s allegations that he sent a nude video of her to family members.

“He doesn’t have no sex videos of me,” Encarnacion told PIX11 News. “I’m too smart for that.”

The call from Encarnacion followed an e-mail and phone call from Charles Higginbotham himself, who said he was currently in Vermont and wanted to correct the “hoax” that Encarnacion was ever missing.

“She spoke to the cops January 18th and said she didn’t want to be with her family,” Higginbotham claimed. “Here you are being grifted by grifters.”

“I was getting death threats because of this,” Higginbotham said.

Higginbotham made claims Encarnacion was getting “bullied” by her family and had her social security checks stolen.

“Oh my God,” Encarnacion’s mother said, when told her daughter and Higginbotham suggested the family would misuse Nairoby’s checks.

“I want to see her. I want to speak to her,” Adriana Cabreja said about her daughter. “That’s not Nairoby.”

But the mother quickly added, “Thank God she’s okay.”

Encarnacion’s sister was upset that the family’s attempts to help Nairoby got twisted. Amaris Cummins said the only reason they filed a missing persons report was because of the scary messages and images on Facebook.

“Had we not gotten those messages, had we not seen those pictures, we would not have gone this far,” Cummins told PIX11 News.

Higginbotham was also upset the woman’s family said he “flipped houses” for a living.

“I don’t flip houses,” Higginbotham said in his initial e-mail. “That’s a lie. I’m a property manager.”

Higginbotham acknowledged he took photos of women in the Dominican Republic and posted on Facebook to promote Caribbean vacations.

He asked us to call Encarnacion’s landlord on Wales Avenue in the Bronx. We spoke to a man named Francisco who recalled police showing up at the building two times, when the woman’s family asked for wellness checks. But we were still working to confirm this is the building’s landlord.

Encarnacion said she was done talking about what happened. Her family doesn’t want to talk anymore, either.

“What a slap in the face,” Amaris Cummins said. “She’s turning her back on us again.”