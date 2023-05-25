Leone Utlan has been missing since May 4, 2023, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a 70-year-old Bronx woman who has been missing since early May, officials said.

Leone Utlan was last seen leaving her Bronx home on May 4 around 7:25 p.m., according to the NYPD. Ultan is 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with white hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, white pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

