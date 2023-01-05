Linda Rubbo-Padilla has been missing since Dec. 30, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a 67-year-old Bronx woman who has been missing since Friday, officials said.

Linda Rubbo-Padilla was last seen leaving her Bronx home at around 1 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. Rubbo-Padilla is 5-foot-2, 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).