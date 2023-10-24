UPDATE: The Bronx boy who was missing has been found safe. PIX11 News has updated this post to remove the name and image of the missing individual.

MARBLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx teen with autism who was found at a youth shelter last week was reported missing again on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

The 15-year-old was last seen near 5240 Broadway in Marble Hill at around 5 a.m., according to police and sources.

The teen disappeared two weeks ago before he was found at a Brooklyn shelter on Thursday, his mother told PIX11 News. The mother said her son received treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, using a different name, and was then sent to the youth shelter.

When the boy first went missing, the mom said he didn’t get on the school bus because he was upset that other students teased him about still using a yellow bus.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

