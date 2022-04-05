NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are looking for a boy who was last seen Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy, Jose Coatl, was seen leaving his basement-level apartment in the Bronx at about 7 p.m. April 2. Police said they’re “concerned” about the case, in part because of his autism diagnosis.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and gray sweatpants, police said. He is described as being 5-feet-four-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).