Adream Grant, left, and Zidane Moore, right, were reported missing by their families, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The parents of 11-year-old Zidane Moore, a Bronx sixth-grader, were handing out flyers Wednesday evening, after learning he made plans with 12-year-old Adream Grant to leave their respective homes Sunday.

The worried parents thought Zidane had gone to visit his godmother on Sunday and stayed overnight. They told PIX11 News they never received a notification that Zidane didn’t attend school at P.S. 181 in Co-op City on Monday.

By Monday night, Kadian Green — Zidane’s mother — and the boy’s father, Dave Moore, tried to track their son down by using a phone app.

“The phone gave us a location by Gunhill Road and East 213th Street,” the mother said. “We decided to call 911 right there.”

The parents said they ended up going to the 47th Precinct to report him missing.

Zidane’s godmother eventually connected with the boy’s mom and said Zidane canceled plans to go to her home Sunday.

Kadian Green said she received information in the last day from Adream Grant’s older sister that Adream was missing and believed to be with Zidane. The two adolescents had communicated on Instagram Messenger, with Adream using her sister’s phone because the 12-year-old doesn’t have one.

PIX11 News asked Kadian Green if her son had given any indication that he would run away. Green said the only issue she had was last May and June, when her son was showing up late for school.

“The school had called us to tell us he came to class at 10 a.m. He was hanging out with guys at Dreiser Loop in Co-op City,” the mother said.

This was a cause for concern because the guys were older than Zidane and attended Truman High School, also located in Co-op City.

Kadian Green learned her son used to walk with the older students on one of the high school tracks, as a shortcut to classes.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD released a photo about the missing girl, Adream Grant, who lives on Bronxwood Avenue. Police said they learned she was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, leaving her home to go to the park. The girl is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a slim build and curly brown hair with a streak of red. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink sweatpants and pink and white sneakers.

Zidane Moore was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).