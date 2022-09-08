Sariah Joseph went missing in the Bronx in August of 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 14-year-old Bronx girl went missing nearly a month ago, police said Thursday.

Sariah Joseph was last seen on Aug. 10 at her Webster Avenue home, officials said. Police have now asked for help finding the missing teen.

She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The teen has a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).