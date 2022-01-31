Freddy Carrion Jr. is a Bronx dad who went missing shortly after recovering from COVID (Family handout)

THE BRONX (PIX11) – The mother of a Bronx man who was recovering from COVID-19 when he disappeared several weeks ago flew to New York City from North Carolina to file a missing persons report. Freddy Carrion Jr. is 38 years old and the father of three children.

“He’s my only son, my only boy, my first child,” Calista Collado, the missing man’s mother, told PIX11 News.

Collado said she’d spoken to her son, who works at his stepfather’s grocery store on Taylor Avenue in the Bronx, shortly before he disappeared.

“Three weeks before that, he had the COVID for New Year’s,” the mother said. “He lasted with the COVID like two weeks.”

The concerned mom said her son had received one vaccine shot before he got sick. He had already returned to work at Taylor Superette, doing the 4 p.m. to midnight shift on Jan. 14.

Carrion’s family told PIX11 News he was renting a room a couple of doors away from the grocery store and returned home to change after work.

His stepfather, who owns the store, told Carrion’s relatives he saw his stepson leave his apartment building shortly after he finished his shift.

Carrion’s nickname is “French Montana” because he bears a resemblance to the famous DJ, even sporting a dark beard like the celebrity.

His mother and one of his sisters said the father of three had been feeling a bit down after breaking up with his girlfriend.

“He said he had no luck,” Calista Collado recalled her son saying.

The mother said she responded, “You have a job, you have a place to stay and you have food.”

Collado said she is frustrated that police told her there isn’t much they can do in terms of finding her son, because they told her “They can’t do much with adults.”

“Do I have to wait to find him dead?” the anguished mother asked us.

Carrion’s sister, Natasha Campos, told PIX11 News the family has been calling some hospitals to check if Carrion showed up at a medical center.

“I have asked everybody–family, friends,” Carrion’s mother said. “Now, I’m going to go looking in Soundview Park,” she said Monday.