MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing after he was last seen leaving a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday.

Daniel Alejandro Fernandez-Martinez was last seen inside the Shops at Skyview at 40-24 College Point Blvd. around 7:20 p.m.

Police describe him as being around 4’2″ with brown hair and black eyes. Fernandez-Martinez was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black winter coat with a white fur collar and blue sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

