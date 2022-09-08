Dante Holmes, 13, went missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, officials said. (Division of Criminal Justice Services)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teen with autism went missing in the Bronx Tuesday and officials believe the boy may be in the area of Haffen Park in Baychester.

Dante Holmes, 13, was last seen on Fenton Avenue in the Bronx at around 1:30 p.m., police said. The boy has autism and may need medical attention.

The teen is about 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).